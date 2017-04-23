Man United still chasing Belgian star, Chelsea target
24 April at 17:10Manchester United are still one of the teams interested in signing Romelu Lukaku, according to sources.
Fichajes.net published a list of strikers the Red Devils want in the wake of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury. Among the various Belottis and Griezmanns, the Belgian, whose deal expires in 2019, figures prominently.
Antonio Conte is a known enthusiast of the former Anderlecht man, who was booted out of Chelsea in 2013 in favour of Didier Drogba.
Chelsea are ready to spend €120 million on the star, in a massive double swoop including Virgil Van Dijk.
Coach Ronald Koeman recently revealed that "we offer him a new contract, and there are two possibilities. One, he signs that contract. If he doesn't sign that contract then we need to sell the player. It's simple, it's not so difficult in my opinion”, the told British media.
The Belgian has scored 27 goals in all competitions for Everton this season, and is still only 23.
