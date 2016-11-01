Man United striker to leave in summer over Mourinho row, PSG interested
06 February at 14:45Anthony Martial looks set for a Manchester United summer exit because he believed that Jose Mourinho is scapegoating him, the Sun can reveal.
The young French star impressed in his debut season last year for the Red Devils, but has not been a regular starter this season with the Old Trafford side.
The Sun claim that the former Monaco is “falling out with Jose Mourinho”, and that he is being targeted by the likes of PSG.
The 21-year-old’s cause can't have been helped by the starring role Henrikh Mkhitaryan played in yesterday's demolition of Leicester City, either.
Mourinho is ready to countenance Martial’s departure, the Frenchman also believing that he was the target of a recent barb directed at the whole squad, which the Special One accused of “lacking a winning mentality".
Martial cost the Red Devils £58 million last season, but has still managed to net six goals this season in the little time afforded him.
Share on