It appears that Edinson Cavani isn’t going back to Naples, if a source close to him has got it right.

The Manchester United target had recently fuelled speculation that he’d return to Naples, where he scored 78 goals in 104 games.

“I often talk to him, I can confirm that El Matador is very close to the city of Naples, but I don’t think that a return there is possible,” Scozzafava told Radio Punto Zero.

“He’s recently signed a new deal with PSG, and the numbers are big.

“He could reach an agreement with Aurelio Di Laurentiis [Napoli’s owner], but the fans have changed their minds about him. I still remember that they whistled him when he was sold [to PSG in 2013, for

Cavani had

“But I decide to switch teams, I could always return to Napoli before returning home.”

Cavani has had a blockbuster season, scoring 47 goals in as many games with the Parisians in all competitions.