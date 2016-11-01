Man United target has heart set on joining up
26 August at 10:00Manchester United target and Monaco star Thomas Lemar has his heart set on joining the reigning Europa League champions, with Arsenal pulling out of the race because of the French champion’s extravagant valuation of the attacker.
Reports in the Daily Mirror suggest that the 21-year-old is eager to play for a big club like Man United, under the leadership of two-time Champions League winning manager Jose Mourinho.
The Manchester side have been keen on bringing in a winger all summer window, and they did have their sights set on Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.
But they were unable to get the deals over the line, with Inter refusing to budge on their valuation of 28-year-old Croatia international Perisic and Bale becoming a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans again.
So now Man United have turned their attention to Lemar; a left footed attacking-midfielder, with superb dribbling ability and an eye for a pass. They will have to fork out over £55m for the player’s services though.
