A month and a half, then possible farewells. Marcelo Brozovic is not sure whether to stay at Inter for next season. The Croatian midfielder has experienced another season of highs and lows, alternating moments of dark stages with moments of highlights. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri leadership does not see Brozovic as part of their future plans. And from May, they will listen to the offers that will come to Corso Vittorio Emanuele.

The 50 million EUR buyout clause (valid only for foreigners) is out of date for Brozovic, even considering the quality of clubs that are coming for him. Juventus are no longer on his tracks, and the English solution remains the most credible one. It will be interesting to find out who will really bring an interesting proposal from the Premier League. Inter hopes to get a figure around 30 million EUR for Brozovic, no less than 25 million EUR. Any gain secured would help the Nerazzurri, as the Croatian’s value has already depreciated on the balance sheet. Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are said to have been scouting Brozovic during the international break, but will wait until the summer to make a formal proposal.