The news is well-known to many, namely that the Catalans can’t afford to sign the French international to a new deal until after the summer because of Financial Fair Play considerations, leaving him available at the moment for a juicy 65 million.

“My clause isn’t that high, everyone knows it,” the Frenchman told Canal Football Club.

“It’s something that concerns me, but I don’t particularly care about it right now.

The 24-year-old has also let it be understood that some clubs like him, with the Red Devils known to be interested in bolstering their back line.

“The truth is that several clubs are interested in me, but I have so many objectives to achieve with Barcelona that I’m not thinking about it.

“However, everything happens very quickly in the world we live in. All I can say is that I’m very happy here.

“My renewal? This is a subject that I don’t want to discuss too much. For my part, nothing’s started.”