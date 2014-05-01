Man United target will go to EPL if Monaco sell him
20 February at 14:25If Monaco sell Manchester United target Bernardo Silva, they’ll prioritize the Premier League, an agent has told L’Equipe.
The French daily (via le 10 Sport) wrote about the Brazilian playmaker this morning, who has been linked to PSG and Barcelona, as well as the Red Devils themselves.
“If Monaco want to make a killing, they’ll prioritize the English market,” the source told L’Equipe.
“He’s perhaps the greatest player in Ligue 1. He still has bad games, but he’s very, very good. And he’s starting to make an impact in games”.
According to reports from Le10Sport, Manchester United began negotiations over the 22-year-old nearly two weeks ago, with a price of 70 million being quoted.
He’s got eight goals and five assists between the Champions League and Ligue 1, which Monaco are also leading.
Portuguese paper A Bola (via Le10Sport), confirms that Atletico Madrid are very interested, with Coach Diego Simeone a particular fan of the Portuguese talent.
@EdoDalmonte
