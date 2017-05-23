Man United to double €100m star's salary
23 May at 10:20Manchester United will offer Antoine Griezmann double his wages to bring him to Old Trafford, according to reports from Spain.
As revealed on ‘El Partidazo’ on CADENA Cope, the Red Devils are set to offer the 26-year-old a stunning 16 million a year, double the 8m he currently makes in Spain.
The Atletico Madrid star recently revealed that he had a ‘6/10 chance’ of joining the Red Devils. Speaking to ‘Quotidien’, he said that “my future will be decided within two weeks. Me at Manchester United? Possible. How many chances from one to ten? Six.”
Reports from the UK indicated that the Red Devils need to be playing Champions League football next season to warrant such a major recruit, with Romelu Lukaku and James Rodriguez.
Manchester United Coach Jose mourinho has identified the Frenchman as a major priority, and has scored 26 goals all season for the Colchoneros, proof that he’s one of Europe’s major priorities.
