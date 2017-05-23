Manchester United will offer Antoine Griezmann double his wages to bring him to Old Trafford, according to reports from Spain.

As revealed on

The Atletico Madrid star recently revealed that he had a ‘6/10 chance’ of joining the Red Devils. Speaking to ‘Quotidien’, he said that

Reports from the UK indicated that the Red Devils

Manchester United Coach Jose mourinho has identified the Frenchman as a major priority, and has scored 26 goals all season for the Colchoneros, proof that he’s one of Europe’s major priorities.