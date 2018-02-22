Manchester United are set to make a huge offer to David De Gea in order to keep him in England.



The Real Madrid-linked goalkeeper has been often connected to a return to his native Spain, where he is the Number 1 goalkeeper for the national side.



​Florentino Perez has been obsessing about signing a new goalkeeper, with Thibaut Courtois also being targeted.



It looks like the Belgian (who recently said that if Florentino calls, “he’ll talk to my agent”) is now Real’s main priority, because the Star on Sunday claim that he is about to be offered £350,000 (or €393.120) a week.



De Gea is one of the big reasons why United have managed to hold onto second place this season. He has 18 months left on his deal, forcing the Red Devils to come to a decision: either extend their man, sell him, let him walk for free or tack on another year on his deal.