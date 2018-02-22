Manchester United are confident that they can get Anthony Martial to sign a new deal, ESPNFC claim.

The Red Devils still have the French international for another fifteen months, and talks in December went nowhere. Yet the Arsenal-linked midfielder is very much wanted by Jose Mourinho, who wants to keep him. The Old Trafford side also has a clause allowing it to extend the 22-year-old by a further year.

​Martial has scored eleven goals in all competitions this season, adding another seven assists.

Though Alexis Sanchez’s arrival has seen Martial be shifted from the left win, he has still played well in recent times. And sources told ESPNFC that Man United refused Arsenal when the Gunners asked for Martial to be included in the Sanchez swap.

He is also reportedly settled in Manchester,