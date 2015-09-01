



The Monaco man has scored sixteen goals for Monaco over the last two seasons, between Ligue 1 and Europe. Manchester United are planning to rival Arsenal for Thomas Lemar, the Mirror writes. The Monaco man has scored sixteen goals for Monaco over the last two seasons, between Ligue 1 and Europe.

He’s added 39 assists in the same competitions, and was the subject of a late

100 million Arsenal offer in the transfer window.

Seen by the Gunners as the potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, Lemar was being tracked by Manchester United as an alternative to Ivan Perisic, for whom Inter wanted

55 million this summer, but the Red Devils were unwilling to offer more than

45m for.

The Mirror claim that Lemar's advisors are 'aware of Mourinho's interest' and are expecting the Red Devils to make an offer come January.

Also chased by Liverpool, the 24-year-old earned the chance to play for France, last year, and has since gone on to score his first international goal, smashing in a beauty against Holland two weeks ago in a 4-0 rout.