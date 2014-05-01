The Daily Mirror writes that Manchester United have joined Juventus and Atletico Madrid in the race for Brazilian defender Lyanco.The Sao Paulo defender is an Under-20 Selecao star, and is on a deal which will expire in the summer of 2018.We recently broke the story of Lyanco’s link to Juventus via Fabrizio Romano.Juventus made an initial €5 million (bonuses included) bid, one which was turned down by the Brazilians, who reportedly are looking for a sum in the €8-9 million area.Sao Paulo’s president confirmed (above link) that both Juventus and Atletico were interested in their man: “We’ve received an offer from Juventus, they’ve officially told us.“Atletico Madrid have also written in with a bid. We’re ready to negotiate with both clubs in the coming days or weeks”.Lyanco has made 21 Brasileirao starts, and has been the subject of a battle between Serbia and Brazil’s federations, the defender playing first for Serbia’s Under-19s before going on to represent the Selecao on four occasions at the Under-20 level.In fact, Juventus were so enamoured by their man that they tried to make an offer for Lyanco on transfer deadline day, but were turned down.