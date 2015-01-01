After slapping a proposed 100 million EUR price tag on their prized goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid hope to ward off interest from Jose Mourinho and Manchester United. Reports out of the UK via The Daily Star now have shifted Mou’s interest away from Spain and now potentially to Inter shot stopper Samir Handanovic. The Inter keeper has been linked with a move away from the San Siro for the past few years, but a move has never materialised.

As the truth between David De Gea’s move to Real Madrid seems to be more and more concrete by the day, the Red Devils will act quickly on the market for their replacement. Slovenian Oblak was often touted as the number one choice, but now that his price tag has inflated United are considering other options.