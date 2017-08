Yeah. it's true, should happen pending Visa issues, 25m — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 31, 2017

Manchester United are ‘very close’ to completing the signing of Paris Saint-Germain full-back, according to the Independent chief football writer Miguel Delaney.Delaney is suggesting that a £25m deal is in the pipeline and ‘should happen pending visa issues’.Aurier was denied a UK visa earlier last season when his French side faced Arsenal in the Champions League.This transfer would follow on from Man United’s £40m swoop of former Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic.Jacque TalbotFollow: @Jac_Talbot