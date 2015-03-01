Man United very close to £25m PSG defender signing
01 August at 14:30Manchester United are ‘very close’ to completing the signing of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier, according to the Independent chief football writer Miguel Delaney.
Delaney is suggesting that a £25m deal is in the pipeline and ‘should happen pending visa issues’.
Aurier was denied a UK visa earlier last season when his French side faced Arsenal in the Champions League.
This transfer would follow on from Man United’s £40m swoop of former Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic.
Yeah. it's true, should happen pending Visa issues, 25m— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 31, 2017
