Man United want €40m star... but only on loan
09 January at 15:15Manchester United want to nab Lucas Moura, but are only willing to get him on loan.
According to the latest reports from Le Parisien - who are generally well informed on these matters - Jose Mourinho is enthusiastic about the 25-year-old, but only if he can get him on loan in January.
Telefoot recently wrote that Lucas, who is wanted by Inter and Chelsea, rejected Bordeaux, Nantes, Nice and Real Betis because he only wants to move to Manchester.
The problem is that PSG want about €40-45 million for their man, who scored 12 Ligue 1 goals last season before fading this season, as the club has bought more and more big names.
PSG need €80 million in order to keep FFP happy and balance their books, forcing them to sell the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier recently.
At these conditions, it looks like the deal is simply out of the question. Will Mourinho come up with another solution?
