Manchester United have

According to this morning’s edition of Marca, the Red Devils are asking Real Madrid, who are very interested in the goalkeeper, to splurge

75 million in order to secure his services.

The former Atletico Madrid shotstopper has been in great form for many months, and has reportedly expressed an interest in returning to Madrid.

Marca confirm that 75m is the figure quoted by the Mancunians to Florentino Perez, but they’ve made another offer: if he includes Alvaro Morata in the deal, the price can go down to 50m.

However, the

Morata is also very appreciated by Chelsea, and Coach Antonio Conte, who had already recruited him to Juventus before leaving to manage Italy.

Gazzetta dello Sport has already written that Morata has agreed to an offer to head back to Serie A and join AC Milan - in a deal thought to be worth £125,000 a week.