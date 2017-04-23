Man United want Milan teenage star to replace De Gea
06 May at 15:45The Mirror (via fichajes.net) believe that Manchester United have two targets to eventually replace David De Gea.
The British broadsheet writes that the €75 million goalkeeper has already set his sights on Real Madrid, and that the Red Devils plan to replace him with either Jan Oblak or Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Otherwise, the likes of Joe Hart and and Kasper Schmeichel have also been linked, with Jose Mourinho’s side interested in making a 30 million bid for the England international.
Mourinho is particularly keen on Oblak and Donnarumma, however, but neither player will be easy to sign.
Donnarumma, for his part, is involved in contract negotiations with AC Milan, who want to sign him to a new deal.
We recently revealed that the 18-year-old’s parents don’t like agent Mino Raiola’s tactics, and want their son to sign a new deal with Milan as soon as possible.
Raiola said in February that he was looking for the best club possible for his client. “Does he deserve a great Milan? No, he deserves a great team. I'm not married to anyone, my job is not to be a fan of a team."
Oblak, for his part, is highly rated, but reports indicated that Atletico want €100 million for him.
The Sunday Express had written that Jose Mourinho considered the Slovenian to be his No.1 priority.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments