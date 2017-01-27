Man United want Pogba to help recruit Griezmann
27 January at 10:14Manchester United have asked Paul Pogba to help in recruiting Antoine Griezmann.
According to the Daily Record’s Duncan Castles (via the Telegraph), the Red Devils star has been asked by his club to lobby Griezmann, the Old Trafford side’s latest fancy.
With Wayne Rooney ailing and certain attacking midfielders (Anthony Martial) not performing, the Mancunians could do with another world-class player in Griezmann, who is known for getting on very well with Pogba.
This report comes hours after it has emerged that Griezmann has an €110 million release clause in his current deal with Atletico.
The French international, who scored six goals at Euro 2016, has dropped a few hints about wanting to move to Old Trafford, the most recent coming from brother Theo, who published a picture of Old Trafford on twitter, before later deleting it.
The 25-year-old has scored 52 goals in 93 Liga games with the Colchoneros.
