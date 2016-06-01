Man United want to pay release clause of Barca's latest defensive star

Manchester United are preparing their own mega splash for a successful European defender.



His name? Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona, formerly of Lyon. According to Don Balon, The Special One is ready to pay the French international’s clause in full in order to bring him over to Old Trafford.



The Portuguese Coach has decided that Umtiti, who was signed by Barcelona for around €40 million just over a year ago, is the best option to bolster his central defence.



It’s not the first time that the former Chelsea and Inter Coach has been sniffing around Umtiti, and not the first time, Don Balon remind us, that the Special One has signed a young French defender, doing the same with Raphael Varane back in his Real Madrid days. The difference here, however, is that Umtiti was untouchable at Barcelona until his recent injury.



So far, Barcelona have been able to make up for his absence by employing the rather successful Thomas Vermaelen, but the Belgian is himself known for being injury-prone. It’s unlikely that they will let their man go, but we’ve seen crazier things in the transfer window…

