Man United warned: PSG ready to offload £32m star for M’Bappe
20 August at 14:40Paris Saint-Germain have just unleashed a bombshell on the transfer window as they prepare to sign Kylian M’Bappe, according to the Mirror.
The Ligue 1 Giants are ready to sell Julian Draxler in order to make room for M'Bappe. The Manchester United target, who joined for only 42 million in January, would be available for 32m. The German international is also liked by Arsenal and Liverpool, but was singled out by Jose Mourinho. The Special One seems resigned to losing out on Ivan Perisic, who is close to signing a new deal with Inter Milan.
PSG have already landed Neymar in a stunning €222 million swoop, and are now set to double down by investing an incredible €180m in M'Bappé. The French star scored 26 goals in all competitions for Monaco last season.
Draxler did very well upon his arrival to PSG, adding eight goals in half a season in France. He is one of many players who are on their way out of Paris (Blaise Matuidi has already joined Juventus) because of FFP issues, not to mention competition from Neymar.
