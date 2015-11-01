Man United will trigger Atletico star's €100m release clause
24 March at 11:00Manchester United are very close to triggering Antoine Griezmann's release clause, according to reports.
The Manchester Evening News claim that the Red Devils are close to landing the 25-year-old star, because the Colchoneros won’t be able to do anything about someone paying his €100 million release clause, something the Spanish side has resigned itself to.
Having spent a similar amount on Paul Pogba, Manchester United intend to attach France’s best to their squad, mere days after Griezmann revealed that he wouldn’t play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing for the big clubs, and [Barcelona and Real] are a part of that dream, alongside Bayern and the English teams. But I don’t see myself playing for Barca or Real.” Griezmann had specified.
Griezmann has four years left in his contract, and was recently the subject of speculation from his personal manager, who said that moving to United would be good for the French international’s image:
“Arsenal are definitely one step behind United in terms of size, and in terms of potential that he can realise.”
