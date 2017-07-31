Manchester United are waiting until next summer to sign Gareth Bale,

The Red Devils have, according to reports, spent too much this summer in order to justify bringing in someone so expensive.

The Real Madrid man may see his future be threatened by the likes of Kylian M’Bappe or Ousmane Dembele, who had both been linked to the Welshman.

He found himself being benched for last season’s 4-1 humbling of Juventus in the Champions League final, despite having cost the Merengues

Bale’s agen, Jonathan Barnett, has dismissed the reports of Man United’s interest, claiming that

The Red Devils have spent big so far, splashing out

31 million for Victor Lindelof,

80m for Romelu Lukaku and

50m for Nemanja Matic.

Bale only started nineteen Liga games last season, scoring seven times. He is the BBC member whose future is the most at risk, with Coach Zinedine Zidane counting heavily on Karim Benzema.

€ 100 million three seasons ago.“it’s ridiculous, it’s a stupid story.”