Man United will try to sign €100m Real Madrid star next year
31 July at 14:05Manchester United are waiting until next summer to sign Gareth Bale, according to the Express.
The Red Devils have, according to reports, spent too much this summer in order to justify bringing in someone so expensive.
The Real Madrid man may see his future be threatened by the likes of Kylian M’Bappe or Ousmane Dembele, who had both been linked to the Welshman.
He found himself being benched for last season’s 4-1 humbling of Juventus in the Champions League final, despite having cost the Merengues € 100 million three seasons ago.
Bale’s agen, Jonathan Barnett, has dismissed the reports of Man United’s interest, claiming that “it’s ridiculous, it’s a stupid story.”
The Red Devils have spent big so far, splashing out €31 million for Victor Lindelof, €80m for Romelu Lukaku and €50m for Nemanja Matic.
Bale only started nineteen Liga games last season, scoring seven times. He is the BBC member whose future is the most at risk, with Coach Zinedine Zidane counting heavily on Karim Benzema.
