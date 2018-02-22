Man United willing to sell defender, Juventus target
22 February at 20:15Juventus are still in the race for Matteo Darmian, and Manchester United are willing to negotiate, we can exclusively reveal.
The Italian defender has been a big flop at Old Trafford, and with his deal expiring in 2019 it is now clear that the Red Devils want to cash in on the full-back before he is allowed to leave on a free.
Previously linked to Inter, the former Torino man is in demand in Serie A, where Napoli also want him.
Though Juventus didn’t move in the summer because Stephan Lichtsteiner had decided that he wanted to remain, it is now clear that the Bianconeri still kept in touch with the full-back’s people, and that he is determined to remain in Italy.
The Old Lady alreagy has the outline of an agreement with Darmian’s representatives, and it now appears that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers.
This would add another defender who can play on both wings, but still allow Juventus to sign a big name to play on either flank. They are also bringing Leonardo Spinazzola back, remember…
@NicolaBalice
