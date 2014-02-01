Jesse Lingard sounds confident of reaching a new deal with Manchester United.

"The contract is still ongoing with talks at the moment," he recently

"I enjoy playing for Man United and my heart is at Man United.

"There's a lot of competition for places but I think that's good for the group. It's always good to have great players around you”.

"You have to battle for your place and it makes you more hungry on the training pitch and you know when you get your chance, you have to take it,” he added.

"The likes of Mkhitaryan, Zlatan, Pogba, big names in our team, it always good to look up to them and see what they have achieved and obviously we gain that experience off them and learn off them, especially the young players.

"It's always good to have that hunger to try to break into that team."

The

The idea was that he wanted to earn £100,000 a week, and wanted five extra years to be nailed on to his deal, while the Old Trafford side was only willing to offer four.

In fact, Arsenal and Chelsea were also linked to Lingard, hoping that he couldn’t reach an agreement with Manchester United. He’s only made fifteen appearances all season in all competitions for the Lancashire side.