Man United youth shoots down exit links; liked by Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea
26 March at 20:47Jesse Lingard sounds confident of reaching a new deal with Manchester United.
"The contract is still ongoing with talks at the moment," he recently quipped via the Indipendent.
"I enjoy playing for Man United and my heart is at Man United.
"There's a lot of competition for places but I think that's good for the group. It's always good to have great players around you”.
The Sun had written recently that Jose Mourinho didn’t consider the youngster’s deal to be a priority, but also that he didn’t want the England man to leave on a Bosman.
"You have to battle for your place and it makes you more hungry on the training pitch and you know when you get your chance, you have to take it,” he added.
"The likes of Mkhitaryan, Zlatan, Pogba, big names in our team, it always good to look up to them and see what they have achieved and obviously we gain that experience off them and learn off them, especially the young players.
"It's always good to have that hunger to try to break into that team."
The Sunday Mirror had confirmed that Lingard was set to sit down with the Red Devils and talk about a new deal, with the 24-year-old being chased by the likes of Tottenham.
The idea was that he wanted to earn £100,000 a week, and wanted five extra years to be nailed on to his deal, while the Old Trafford side was only willing to offer four.
In fact, Arsenal and Chelsea were also linked to Lingard, hoping that he couldn’t reach an agreement with Manchester United. He’s only made fifteen appearances all season in all competitions for the Lancashire side.
