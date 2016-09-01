Man Utd add Dutch sensation to shortlist
23 December at 11:00Yesterday we reported on Manchester United’s interest in Brazilian winger Malcom of the Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. Today we can another name to Jose Mourinho’s shortlist of desired wingers, and a familiar one at that.
Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick, has impressed the Portuguese tactician throughout the year. Most notably, the 18-year-old earned high praise from the manager following Manchester United’s Europa League final victory over Kluivert’s Ajax.
Although Mourinho publicly stated his desire to recruit a forward “who can play through the wings to give me more attacking options” in the 2017 summer window, United were not prepared to commit the financial resources required to secure one. As a result, Mourinho has divided wing duties between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial – two forwards who prefer to attack centrally.
In addition to Kluivert and Malcom, Yahoo reports that Thomas Lemar and Christian Pulisic are also on Mourinho’s desired winger shortlist.
