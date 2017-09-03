Man Utd alerted as Atletico Madrid lower Griezmann release clause
03 September at 12:25Manchester United are long time admirers of France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. The Red Devils were linked with welcoming the player’s services at the beginning of last the summer transfer campaign but Griezmann refused to leave the Colchoneros who had just received a one-window transfer ban.
Griezmann signed a contract extension with Atletico Madrid instead and his release clause was raised from € 100 to € 200 million so that it would have been much harder for any club interested to sign Griezmann.
Manchester United automatically retired from the race to sign Griezmann with the Red Devils who signed Romelu Lukaku instead.
Griezmann, however, remains one of José Mourinho’s favourite footballers and his arrival at the Old Trafford can’t be ruled out for the future as Griezmann can play in every position up front.
The latest news from Spain give Man Utd hope they can try to sign the Frenchman in the future. The release clause of Griezmann, in fact, has lowered after the end of the summer transfer window.
Griezmann is available again for a release clause of € 100 million and Mundo Deportivo confirms that is the fee Man Utd or any other club interested in the player will have to pay to welcome his services.
