AC Milan and Manchester United are reportedly set to renew their interest in Torino striker Andrea Belotti, as his contract talks seem to be stalling.

The 24-year-old Belotti has endured a below-par season this time around as he scored only four times in the Serie A this season, notching up a tally of seven goals in all competitions. This is a season after he racked up a tally of 26 goals last season, helping Torino finish 9th.

TuttoSport and Corriere dello Sport suggest that talks for a new contract seem to stalling for the Italian and Torino aren’t too sure about what to offer him in the wake of injuries and bad form. This has alerted United and Milan, who seem to be in need to goalscorers right now.

Milan lack of a goalscorer who can fetch them 15-20 goals a season and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic now aging and not fit, Jose Mourinho needs someone to play as a back up for Romelu Lukaku.

Belotti’s release clause happens to be 100 million euros but is applicable only for foreign clubs, but it is believed that Torino could lower it because they know that it would be tough to sell their forward for that price tag when he is not in a good form.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)