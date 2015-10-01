Man Utd and Arsenal sent scouts to watch Porto star in Champions League clash v. Juventus
24 February at 14:45Scouts of Manchester United and Arsenal were spotted at Porto’s Estadio Do Dragao on Wednesday night during Juventus’ Champions League clash against the Liga NOS giants. Trouble is, representatives of the two Premier League giants could not appreciate the qualities of their target Andre Silva as the Portugal International was replaced in the first half after that Alex Telles had been given his marching order.
Andre Silva is one of Europe’s most interesting strikers. He has scored 18 goals in all competition for the Portuguese club so far this season and Porto’s asking price is said to be in the region of € 50 million.
Juventus were also linked with signing the talented footballer last summer but the signing of Gonzalo Higuain means the Portuguese centre-forward is not a priority for the bianconeri anymore.
According to the Daily Express, United and Chelsea are not the only clubs monitoring Andre Silva as Middlesbrough and Manchester City are also scouting the player.
