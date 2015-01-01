Man Utd and Barcelona to enter bidding war for SMS
13 December at 11:05Manchester United and Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder is one of Serie A’s most exciting prospects and Juventus are also said to have set their sights on the 22-year-old.
Lazio president Lotito, however, has recently claimed that the Old Lady ‘does not have the money’ to afford the talented midfielder who has reportedly been scouted by several top clubs this season.
Barcelona and Manchester United are among the squads to have recently watched the talented midfielder and according to today’s edition of Tuttosport the Premier League and La Liga giants will enter a bidding war in the summer to secure the services of the 22-year-old.
Milinkovic-Savic has five goals and two assists in 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season and Lazio director of football Igli Tare told media last month that Lazio rejected a € 70 million bid last summer.
