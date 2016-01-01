Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to trump Catalan giants Barcelona in the race to sign Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

Mourinho has managed Ozil previously during their respective stints at Real Madrid and it was under the Manchester United boss that Ozil won the La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2012. And it is clear that Mourinho likes Ozil a lot.

The United boss wants to push Barcelona in the race to sign Ozil and he is well aware of the fact that the Catalans won’t increase their offer for the German since his contract will expire at the end of the current season.

United may well look to sign the former Schalke man in January itself, as they look to challenge for the title.

Ozil has made 10 appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners this season, scoring only once and assisting only three times.

