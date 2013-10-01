Man Utd and Chelsea on red alert as Rodgers reveals when Dembele can leave Celtic

Manchester United and Chelsea are known to be long time admirers of Celtic star striker Moussa Dembele, 20, who has 32 goals in 46 games with the Scottish Premier League giants so far this season. The Frenchman is one of the most exciting strikers in Europe at the moment and the interest of the best Premier League clubs come as no surprise.



Both José Mourinho and Antonio Conte are said to be monitoring the career of the 20-year-old and his manager Brendan Rodgers has given an important transfer update over the striker’s future at the club.



"I believed when Moussa came that he probably had two-year cycle”, Rodgers told journalists.



"He needs another year of Champions League experience and the confidence of scoring goals and playing for such a big club, and probably then it’ll be time to fly. It’s just a natural process where if you’re on X amount of money and someone offers you Y amount of money, and the club get offered a ridiculous amount of money then you have to respect that.”



