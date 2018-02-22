Man Utd and Chelsea should listen carefully to ADL’s words on Napoli
05 May at 17:15Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has released a long and interesting interview with La Repubblica. The azzurri President talked about the club’s Serie A campaign and accused Sarri of not rotating enough his players. The Italian tactician has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract and De Laurentiis’ claims confirms contract talks with Sarri are not going any well.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last month that talks between the two parties had been put on hold. ADL’s words may be the beginning of the end of Sarri’s reign at the San Paolo with the Italian tactician who is reportedly tempted to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that Roman Abramovich is open to pay the manager’s release clause by the 31st of May, the day when Sarri’s clause expires.
De Laurentiis, however, has also ‘blocked’ the exit of a potential Chelsea target in the summer: Kalidou Koulibaly. “He has no release clause, just like Insigne. He is not going to leave”, De Laurentiis said. Koulibaly is one of the players that Sarri could take to South West London if he takes over at Chelsea.
If Koulibaly could eventually remain at Napoli, Dries Mertens is definitely going to leave the club in the summer. “Somebody has release clauses valid for clubs outside Serie A and I assume they could leave”, De Laurentiis said.
Mertens, 31, has 21 goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his release clause is set to just € 28 million. Manchester United are being linked with signing the Belgian star and De Laurentiis words give the Red Devils a huge boost in their pursuit of the versatile Napoli striker.
Lorenzo Bettoni
Lorenzo Bettoni
