Man Utd and Chelsea target agrees personal terms with Spurs
15 August at 18:00Manchester United and Chelsea target Serge Aurier has agreed with terms with Tottenham Hotspur, according to L’Equipe the Daily Express.
The Paris Saint-Germain defender has been eyed by several clubs this summer window, including that of the Red Devils and the Pensioners, but it looks like the Lilywhites are the ones to snap up the Ivory Coast defender from the French side.
French newspaper L'Equipe say Aurier has now agreed personal terms with the North London club, as Mauricio Pochettino's side being the only club in the whole Premier League who has not spent a single penny of transfers this summer transfer window.
However, that now looks to be coming to a close, with Aurier supposedly reaching an agreement with the side that finished as runners-up in the league last season.
The wing-back looks ever more destined to leave the PSG, having looks likely to leave PSG after falling out of favour with manager Unai Emery.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
