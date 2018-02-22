The two Manchester clubs have had Napoli star midfielder Jorginho in their sights now for some time and may have been given a boost after today's results in Serie A. Napoli were unable to hold onto a 2-1 lead as they drew with Torino, virtually sealing the deal that Juventus will win their seventh consecutive Scudetto. Jorginho was seen leaving the pitch in tears. The summer may prove to be a tumultuous time for Napoli after their title challenge as goalkeeper Pepe Reina is leaving for Milan, and several key players are being linked to the Premier League as well as Coach Maurizio Sarri.