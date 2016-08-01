Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid outcast midfielderKovacic, 23, has made only five appearances for the Los Blancos this season and the Croatian, who once drew comparisons to Luka Modric, has witnessed his stock fall since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Inter Milan.It is believed that Pep Guardiola wants to bolster his midfield further for the second half of the season and doesn't want to spend too much too. He sees Kovacic as the player to do that and the Citizens could look to put Kovacic out of his misery.Rivals United too have enquired about the former Inter Milan midfielder and may well look to add more depth to the midfield in January.