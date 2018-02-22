Man Utd and Juve dealt blow as Alex Sandro to follow Dani Alves footsteps
23 February at 15:20CalcioMercato's Nicola Balice understands that Juventus full-back Alex Sandro could follow the same path as his compatriot Dani Alves.
The 26-year-old Alex Sandro was a subject of interest from Chelsea this past summer but stayed at Juventus. His performances did dip but he has recovered his form in recent weeks and seems more like himself all over again. Interest from other clubs though, still exists.
CalcioMercato's Nicola Balice though, believes that Alex Sandro could trod the route that Dani Alves followed out of the club last summer. He sealed a move away from Juve to Paris Saint-Germain after only a season of impressing in Turin.
It is said that Juve were willing to let the left-back go for 50 million euros this past January but no offers came. The player hasn't entered in contract extension talks with the club and the summer could see PSG pounce and take him away from the Old Lady.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
