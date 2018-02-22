Man Utd and Juve price tag of midfield star as Atalanta complete permanent move

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus and Manchester United have learnt the price-tag of Bryan Cristante, who has now been signed by Atalanta on a permanent basis from Benfica, CalcioMercato understand.



The 22-year-old Cristante joined Atalanta on an initial loan basis this past summer and is a product of the famed AC Milan academy. He has been in impressive form for the Bergamo based side this season, scoring 11 times in all competitions from the heart of the park and assisting once.



CalcioMercato understand Atalanta have already signed Cristante on a permanent basis, with an official announcement coming soon and Juventus and Manchester United have learnt the price-tag of the Italian.



It is understood that the suitors would need to shell out 30 million to sign Cristante, who has been signed by Atalanta for just five million euros. It is said that Massimiliano Allegri is a big admirer of the midfielder, with Inter Milan and Roma too after him.



Monchi really likes him and will look to bring him to Roma, but there is no shortage of interest from the Premier League too, with United and Spurs having drawn links with him in the past.



Here is a gallery of clubs that are after Bryan Cristante:

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)