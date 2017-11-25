Man Utd and Juve should listen carefully to Zidane’s words about Real January strategies
25 November at 22:50Manchester United and Juventus are being linked with signing several Real Madrid stars of late although the La Liga giants are reportedly not interested in selling any of their stars.
Both clubs are reported to be interested in signing the Merengues star Marco Asensio who had been shining at the beginning of the campaign but has had lack of game time of late. Casemiro has also been linked with a move to either Manchester United or Juventus and the Old Lady is also reported to have set her sight on Mateo Kovacic who has never been playing on a regular basis at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Zinedine Zidane talked to media after Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Malaga today and the French manager has not denied that Real Madrid could sell one of their stars in the summer.
“It’s early to talk about possible signings or departure”, Zidane said (via Marca).
“However, anything can happen in January, I don’t think we will sell any player, but it’s still early to talk about it.”
