The pass from Lucas

The finish from SMS



Sergej Milinković-Savić grabs his second goal of the game with a classy volley.



Huge talent... in every sense pic.twitter.com/iDgFR7JSsg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 21, 2018

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić has once again shown why the likes of Manchester United and Juventus are interested in securing his services this summer.Lazio ran out 5-1 winners at home to Chievo Verona this afternoon, with the former Genk man scoring a double and putting in yet another excellent all-round display.Simone Inzaghi’s side continued their excellent season with a routine victory over Rolando Maran’s charges, and Milinković-Savić was typically at the heart of things.Playing in a central midfield role alongside Marco Parolo and Lucas Leiva, he provided attacking duo Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile with excellent service and made countless dynamic runs towards the Gialloblu goal.With each passing week, the 22-year-old looks increasingly like a player who will play at the very top level before long, hence clubs such as the Red Devils and Bianconeri are looking to add him to their already supremely talented squads.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)