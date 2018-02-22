Manchester United are unbeaten in 10 home league matches against Arsenal (W7 D3), their longest run since March 1961 (17 games).



In all competitions, Arsenal have lost 13 of their last 18 away visits to Old Trafford (W2 D3), although only one of those defeats has been in the last four visits (W1 D2).



The Red Devils haven’t completed a league double over the Gunners since the 2011-12 campaign – the last Man Utd manager other than Sir Alex Ferguson to achieve this was Ron Atkinson in the 1984-85 campaign.



The Gunners haven’t beaten Man Utd in a match in the month of April since 1978, a 3-1 win in a league match. Since then, Arsenal have failed to beat their rivals in four FA Cup matches, five league matches and one Champions League match (D4 L6).



This will be the 19th meeting between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger in all competitions - Mourinho didn’t lose any of the first 13 (W7 D6) but has lost two of the last five (W2 D1). However, he’s never lost at home against Wenger in seven matches (W4 D3).



67% of the Red Devils’ Premier League defeats this season have been in matches played on a Sunday (4/6), including both of their losses at Old Trafford (vs Man City and West Brom).