Man Utd: Atletico president blocks Griezmann exit, Inter confirm they need to sell star winger
28 May at 18:09Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is one of Manchester United’s top targets for next season. The French striker is among a host of top strikers to be linked with a move to the Old Trafford. Torino star Andrea Belotti and Everton ace Romelu Lukaku are also being linked with a move to United but only one of them will be moving to the Old Trafford in the summer as they all cost somewhere around € 100 million.
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo, however, has denied that Griezmann will be moving to Manchester in the summer: “Griezmann will stay here next season, not at the Calderon but at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium [Atletico’s new home from next season]”, he told Marca.
Griezmann has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with the Colchoneros and Atletico are not going to sell him for less than his minimum transfer fee.
Meantime, there’s some good news on the Serie A front for Man Utd as representative of Inter have reportedly told Luciano Spalletti that they will be forced to sell Ivan Perisic in the summer.
Inter, in fact, must respect the FFP and need to cash in € 30 million by the end of June if they want to avoid a € 7 million fine. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter representatives have told their new manager that they will need to sell Perisic despite the manager’s request to sell the Croatia International.
