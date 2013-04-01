Man Utd back in for Inter's Ivan Perisic

British tabloid The Sun reports that Manchester United's Portuguese manager José Mourinho is planning to make yet another attempt to land Inter's Ivan Perisic when the transfer window opens in January.



According to the report Perisic will be allowed to leave the Nerazzurri despite having signed a new five year contract with the Serie A leaders recently but that was only to sure up his asking price of £45 million. Furthermore, The Sun report that should Manchester United make a new attempt to sign Perisic in January and meet Inter's demands, the Nerazzurri would let him leave.



However, reports from Italy suggest that Inter have firmly shut the door on any prssible sale of Ivan Perisic during the January transfer window. Any such discussions will not be entertained until June, if even then.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)