Man Utd begin ‘Griezmann mission’ as Mourinho flies to Madrid

José Mourinho has made it very clear: he does not want Manchester United to allow prime transfer target Antoine Griezmann to slip through their fingers, as other players have done in recent times. This explains why the Red Devils boss has decided to make a quick trip to Madrid to remind the Frenchman that he has already agreed on the principles of an agreement which would take him to Old Trafford. The Atlético Madrid star has even been given the chance to decide which shirt number he will wear in the Premier League.



The fact Los Colchoneros were unable to sign a replacement last summer due to their FIFA-imposed transfer embargo put everything on ice, but United are bound to return with an offer of around €100 million next summer. That said, Atléti did recently increase the former Real Sociedad man’s release clause to €200 million when he put pen to paper on a new contract. Time will tell whether that is enough to keep hold of him again, or whether Mourinho is so determined to sign him that it will make no difference.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)