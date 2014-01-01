Manchester United manager José Mourinho has opted to relegate Paul Pogba to a place on the substitutes bench ahead of this afternoon’s clash at home to Huddersfield Town.The pair had been seen having a heated exchange of views during the Red Devils’ match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, and it seems there have been repercussions for the Frenchman’s poor display at Wembley.The Portuguese tactician has decided to deploy Scott McTominay alongside Nemanja Matić within his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, which has been subjected to a lot of criticism in itself over recent weeks.Meanwhile, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Alexis are set to start behind Romelu Lukaku in what looks like an attacking set-up from the former Chelsea and Inter boss. The Old Trafford crowd will be hoping to see their side score a few goals and put their midweek struggles behind them.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)