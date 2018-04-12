Man Utd boost as Barcelona in no rush to offer star defender new deal
12 April at 21:40According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are in no immediate rush to tie central defender Samuel Umtiti to a new and improved long-term contract.
The Frenchman was non-committal when asked if he envisaged staying with La Blaugrana beyond this summer’s transfer window during the international break last month.
Indeed, recent performances have been less than convincing which has prompted a rethink within the club hierarchy. Umtiti must first prove that he deserves to stay at Barça, let alone be handed a bumper pay rise.
However, there is no shortage of interest in the former Lyon starlet, with Manchester United manager José Mourinho said to be particularly keen on securing his services ahead of next season. The Portuguese tactician even asked Sir Alex Ferguson to monitor his performance during Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between Roma and Barça.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments