Man Utd boost as Juve make decision on Milinkovic-Savic
08 January at 20:00Reports from IlBianconero suggest that Juventus have already given up the race to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic from Serie A rivals Lazio.
Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive breakout season at Lazio this season, scoring seven times in all competitions from the midfield and has emerged as a vital player for the biancocelesti. The 22-year-old's showings have attracted interest from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, but it seems as if the former have given up the chase.
It is said that Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put a lofty price-tag on the Serbian, who was roped in from Genk for a 18 million fee. Especially with his deal expiring in 2022, Lazio won't have problems in making a lot of money from the sale, with PSG willing to pay about 170 million euros.
And while Juventus were interested in bringing Milinkovic-Savic to Turin by using the presence of his brother Vanja in the same city of Turin as a bait, but the price tag seems to have deterred them from making an offer. It is advantage PSG and Manchester United.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments