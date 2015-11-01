







Manchester United have won five of their six home meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in this fixture last season.



Bournemouth have found the net at least once in each of their four Premier League meetings with Manchester United – making them the side the Red Devils have faced the most in the competition without keeping a clean sheet.



Bournemouth are one of four clubs that Jose Mourinho has faced more than once at home in his league managerial career but not beaten (D1 L1), after Burnley (D2), Genoa (D2) and Roma (D2).



Bournemouth are unbeaten in four successive Premier League away games (W2 D2 L0) – their longest unbeaten run away from home in the competition is five games between January and March 2016 (W2 D3 L0).



Manchester United’s 40-game unbeaten run at Old Trafford came to an end in their 1-2 derby defeat to Manchester City on Sunday (now W29 D11 L1) – In fact, Man City are the only side to have defeated Manchester United at home since February 2016, doing so twice.



Manchester United haven’t lost successive home matches in all competitions since January 2014 (v Spurs in the Premier League and Swansea in the FA Cup).