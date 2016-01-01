Man Utd-Brighton: latest team news and predicted line-ups

Following a 4-1 home win over Newcastle last Saturday, Manchester United will be looking to extend their winning run and keep the pressure on leaders City. United lost 1-0 away at Basel in the Champion League after leaving out some key players from the starting XI. Brighton drew Stoke 2-2 at home on Monday and will be looking to gain something from this match even though United have a formidable record at Old Trafford.



Team news:

Manchester United will be without defensive duo Phil Jones and Eric Bailly once again as both are out injured however Marcos Rojo is fit which leaves Mourinho with three centre backs to choose from. Mourinho confirmed both Pogba and Ibrahimovic will feature in the game against Brighton. Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young are likely to return to the starting line-up having missed the 1-0 loss to Basel midweek.



Chris Hughton has no fresh injury concerns to worry about. Steve Sidwell misses out with a back problem.



Probable starting line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Rashford, Lukaku



Brighton (4-4-1-1): Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Dropper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray

​

@mmufarhad





Farhad Hussain