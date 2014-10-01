Manchester United haven’t lost a home league game against Burnley since September 1962 (2-5), winning eight and drawing five since.



However, Burnley left Old Trafford with a goalless draw last season, despite facing a total of 38 shots, the highest in a single match in 2016-17.



Manchester United have won 19 of their 23 Premier League Boxing Day games, giving them the best win ratio on this day in the competition (83%).



Indeed, they’re unbeaten in 16 home league games on Boxing Day (W14 D2), since a 0-3 defeat against Liverpool in 1978.



This is the highest that Burnley have been placed in the top-flight on Christmas Day since 1973-74 (3rd) and they finished that season in sixth place.



The 19 Premier League games involving Burnley have seen just 31 goals scored this season; fewer than any other team in the competition.



Paul Pogba hasn't ended on the losing side in a Premier League game that he’s played in since 23rd October 2016 (vs Chelsea) - a 31-game unbeaten run before this fixture (W20 D11 L0).