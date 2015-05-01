Manchester United’s 1-0 win in the first leg was the first time these sides had ever faced one another in European competition.



Manchester United are at the semi-final stage of a UEFA Cup/Europa League campaign for the first time; it’s the only major trophy they have never won.



This is also the first time that Celta Vigo have reached the semi-final stage of a UEFA Cup/Europa League campaign, they had been eliminated at the quarter-final stage three times previously.



Manchester United have progressed from all 18 of their European knockout ties in which they won the first leg away from home (including qualifiers).



The Spanish club’s five-game unbeaten run came to an end in the first leg (W4 D1); United however come into this game on a nine-match unbeaten streak in the Europa League (W7 D2).



Celta Vigo have progressed from two of their five European knockout ties in which they’ve lost the first leg at home; including in this season’s Europa League round of 32 (v Shakhtar Donetsk).



Celta Vigo have lost their last four European matches against English sides, their last such victory coming against Aston Villa in 2000.



Celta Vigo have scored in all six of their matches on the road so far in the 2016/17 Europa League campaign; three of their last four such fixtures have ended in 0-2 wins for the Spanish side.



Marcus Rashford has scored in back-to-back Europa League appearances for Manchester United; failing to score in nine games in the competition prior to this.

Sergio Romero has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Europa League this season (7); he’s recording the best save percentage of anyone to make 10+ saves in this Europa League campaign (89%).Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba; Lingrd, Rashoford, Mkhitaryan. Coach: Mourinho.Alvarez; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Castro; Wass Hernandez, Radoja; Aspas, Giudetti, Sisto, Coach: Berizzo.